Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

7635 Camwood St

7635 Camwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Camwood Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Camwood St - Property Id: 202376

Beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable neighborhood, with quick access to downtown, Hobby Airport, UH, the port of Houston. This updated home with fresh paint, new floors, granite countertops and more is located on a large corner lot, featuring a spacious back yard, new roof with new decking, a completed bathroom remodel and plenty of additional updates.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Camwood St have any available units?
7635 Camwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 Camwood St have?
Some of 7635 Camwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Camwood St currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Camwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Camwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Camwood St is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Camwood St offer parking?
No, 7635 Camwood St does not offer parking.
Does 7635 Camwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Camwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Camwood St have a pool?
No, 7635 Camwood St does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Camwood St have accessible units?
No, 7635 Camwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Camwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 Camwood St has units with dishwashers.

