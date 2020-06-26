7635 Camwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable neighborhood, with quick access to downtown, Hobby Airport, UH, the port of Houston. This updated home with fresh paint, new floors, granite countertops and more is located on a large corner lot, featuring a spacious back yard, new roof with new decking, a completed bathroom remodel and plenty of additional updates.

