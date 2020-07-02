726 Bering Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to 726 Bering Dr #132, conveniently located in the heart of the Galleria! This adorable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo is just blocks from San Felipe, in walking distance to Dish Society, Zoe's Kitchen, Snap, Orange Theory Fitness, Kroger and the most recently built H.E.B. A few minutes drive to Westheimer with dozens of local shops, restaurants and entertainment. A quick drive will take you to all major freeways. Property recently had carpets professionally shampooed, shows like new! Refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with the property. Galley kitchen has a comfortable island for guests to sit while you whip up a meal. Enjoy the cozy living room space with a grand brick fireplace. Unit is conveniently located on the first floor, no stairs to climb! Covered carport included with the property as well as additional parking close by. This gated community features include: a fantastic pool, tennis courts, courtyards and clubhouse.