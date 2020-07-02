All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:05 PM

726 Bering Drive

726 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to 726 Bering Dr #132, conveniently located in the heart of the Galleria! This adorable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo is just blocks from San Felipe, in walking distance to Dish Society, Zoe's Kitchen, Snap, Orange Theory Fitness, Kroger and the most recently built H.E.B. A few minutes drive to Westheimer with dozens of local shops, restaurants and entertainment. A quick drive will take you to all major freeways. Property recently had carpets professionally shampooed, shows like new! Refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with the property. Galley kitchen has a comfortable island for guests to sit while you whip up a meal. Enjoy the cozy living room space with a grand brick fireplace. Unit is conveniently located on the first floor, no stairs to climb! Covered carport included with the property as well as additional parking close by. This gated community features include: a fantastic pool, tennis courts, courtyards and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Bering Drive have any available units?
726 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Bering Drive have?
Some of 726 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 726 Bering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 Bering Drive offers parking.
Does 726 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 726 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 726 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

