Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7249 Boggess Road
Last updated April 12 2020 at 12:10 PM

7249 Boggess Road

7249 Boggess Road · No Longer Available
Location

7249 Boggess Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

*** $100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT & $100 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1075
Security Deposit: $875
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1260
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Window unit
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Extras: Check out this lovely one-story property! You'll love its floor plan and the nice illumination it gets from the sun throughout. This gem comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and a broad full bath. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and stove, microwave and dishwasher are included! Tile and manufactured wood for an easy clean! Nice sized living room as well as a large driveway that perfectly fits 2 cars! Priced to lease fast. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7249 Boggess Road have any available units?
7249 Boggess Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7249 Boggess Road have?
Some of 7249 Boggess Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7249 Boggess Road currently offering any rent specials?
7249 Boggess Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 Boggess Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7249 Boggess Road is pet friendly.
Does 7249 Boggess Road offer parking?
No, 7249 Boggess Road does not offer parking.
Does 7249 Boggess Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7249 Boggess Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 Boggess Road have a pool?
No, 7249 Boggess Road does not have a pool.
Does 7249 Boggess Road have accessible units?
No, 7249 Boggess Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 Boggess Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 Boggess Road has units with dishwashers.

