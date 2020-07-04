7249 Boggess Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

showing.



$100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT & $100 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS



Price: $1075

Security Deposit: $875

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1260

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Window unit

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave



Extras: Check out this lovely one-story property! You'll love its floor plan and the nice illumination it gets from the sun throughout. This gem comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and a broad full bath. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and stove, microwave and dishwasher are included! Tile and manufactured wood for an easy clean! Nice sized living room as well as a large driveway that perfectly fits 2 cars! Priced to lease fast. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.