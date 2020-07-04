7006 Stonefir

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Nestled within an established gated community you\'ll find the perfect place to call home in this adorable 4 bedroom house. Your formal living and dining room will greet you on either side of the entry. An open layout throughout will give a spacious feel all around. The beautiful brick fireplace is two sided giving the breakfast room a homey feel as well. The master bedroom is opposite the secondary bedrooms for more privacy and the master bath has a large Jacuzzi tub and a double vanity. The kitchen has a built in cook top, bar, and a new stainless steel oven and microwave. Perfectly placed near Hwy 290 and Beltway 8 making for an easy commute and shopping. This home is recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are all included in this rental. Front formal could double as a fifth bedroom!!



