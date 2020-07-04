All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7006 Stonefir

7006 Stonefir Court · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Stonefir Court, Houston, TX 77040
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a23222c0d6 ----
Nestled within an established gated community you\'ll find the perfect place to call home in this adorable 4 bedroom house. Your formal living and dining room will greet you on either side of the entry. An open layout throughout will give a spacious feel all around. The beautiful brick fireplace is two sided giving the breakfast room a homey feel as well. The master bedroom is opposite the secondary bedrooms for more privacy and the master bath has a large Jacuzzi tub and a double vanity. The kitchen has a built in cook top, bar, and a new stainless steel oven and microwave. Perfectly placed near Hwy 290 and Beltway 8 making for an easy commute and shopping. This home is recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer are all included in this rental. Front formal could double as a fifth bedroom!!

One Year

2 Car Garage
Access Gate
Back Yard
Blinds
Breakfast Nook
Breakfast Room
Carpet
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Dryer
Dual Vanity
Electric Door Opener
Electric Dryer
Fence
Front Yard
Gas Fireplace
Heat
Heating
Island
Jetted Tub
Laminate Flooring
Master Bedroom
One Fireplace
Oven
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Split Layout
Study
Utility Room
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Stonefir have any available units?
7006 Stonefir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Stonefir have?
Some of 7006 Stonefir's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Stonefir currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Stonefir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Stonefir pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Stonefir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7006 Stonefir offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Stonefir offers parking.
Does 7006 Stonefir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7006 Stonefir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Stonefir have a pool?
No, 7006 Stonefir does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Stonefir have accessible units?
No, 7006 Stonefir does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Stonefir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Stonefir does not have units with dishwashers.

