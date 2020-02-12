All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6800 Gaston Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:31 AM

6800 Gaston Road

6800 Gaston Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Gaston Rd, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
6800 Gaston Road, Katy, TX 77494 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Suppose for a minute that you’re a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that’s had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I’m talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important. So you’re a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you’re super cool and famous, which means you’re wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you’ve decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It’s super amazing. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Granite Countertops Modern Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Hardware Digital, Programmable Thermostats Modern Lighting Package Private Patio/Balcony Generous Walk-in Closets Gooseneck Faucet with Sprayer Under Mount Stainless Steel Sink Walk-in Shower with Rainfall Shower Head* Stainless Steel Appliances USB Integrated Outlets 2 Inch Wood-Style Blinds Framed Mirrors ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Katy ISD Schools Elevate by Cortland Group Fitness Classes Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Resort-style Saltwater Pool Business Center with WiFi Gated, Limited-Access Community 24/7 Fitness Center Smoke-Free Cortland Community Resident Clubhouse with Billiards and WiFi _______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057470 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Gaston Road have any available units?
6800 Gaston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Gaston Road have?
Some of 6800 Gaston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Gaston Road currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Gaston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Gaston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 Gaston Road is pet friendly.
Does 6800 Gaston Road offer parking?
No, 6800 Gaston Road does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Gaston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Gaston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Gaston Road have a pool?
Yes, 6800 Gaston Road has a pool.
Does 6800 Gaston Road have accessible units?
No, 6800 Gaston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Gaston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Gaston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

