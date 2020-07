Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Bright and airy, fabulous 2 bedroom condo is located in the private complex of Kerry Glen and tucked between Tanglewood and Hunter's Creek Village. Large open floor plan with a living/dining combo. Easy access to I10, 59 & 610. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. HOA fees include all the utilities paid - electricity, water, trash and basic cable.