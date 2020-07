Amenities

all utils included parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

***A should SEE!! Fully furnished condo in the Galleria area 1000 sq ft. All bills paid. Covered parking. Within walking distance to major stores and restaurant. New toilets, new fans, fresh paint. Very clean. Ready for move in.

Bedrooms: 2, bath: 2

Rent: mo - 12 months or - 6 months



Owner is agent