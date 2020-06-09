All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6301 Almeda Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6301 Almeda Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:47 PM

6301 Almeda Road

6301 Almeda Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77021.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1192.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1437.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $1992.&nbsp;This property is 20 years old, it was built in 2000, and has 320 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Almeda Road have any available units?
6301 Almeda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Almeda Road have?
Some of 6301 Almeda Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Almeda Road currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Almeda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Almeda Road pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Almeda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6301 Almeda Road offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Almeda Road offers parking.
Does 6301 Almeda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Almeda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Almeda Road have a pool?
No, 6301 Almeda Road does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Almeda Road have accessible units?
No, 6301 Almeda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Almeda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Almeda Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston