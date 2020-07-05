6210 Annunciation Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering a $189 month concession off the $1,070 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $881!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances which leads to dining area! Great backyard with shade trees! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.