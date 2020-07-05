All apartments in Houston
6210 Annunciation Street

Location

6210 Annunciation Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $189 month concession off the $1,070 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $881!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances which leads to dining area! Great backyard with shade trees! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Annunciation Street have any available units?
6210 Annunciation Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6210 Annunciation Street currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Annunciation Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Annunciation Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Annunciation Street is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Annunciation Street offers parking.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Annunciation Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street have a pool?
No, 6210 Annunciation Street does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street have accessible units?
No, 6210 Annunciation Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Annunciation Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Annunciation Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Annunciation Street does not have units with air conditioning.

