All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5667 San Felipe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5667 San Felipe St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:10 PM

5667 San Felipe St

5667 San Felipe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5667 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33efa4d03a ---- Fantastic opportunity to lease this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with a circular driveway out front, a pool to enjoy those summer days with family and friends and a detached garage apartment perfect for in-laws at San Felipe and Chimney Rock. Nestled in the shadows of Tanglewood and just one block to Schlumberger and Marathon Oil and minutes from the Galleria. Don\'t miss out on this one, this location cannot be duplicated! **Pets will be considered on a case by case basis**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 San Felipe St have any available units?
5667 San Felipe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5667 San Felipe St currently offering any rent specials?
5667 San Felipe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 San Felipe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5667 San Felipe St is pet friendly.
Does 5667 San Felipe St offer parking?
Yes, 5667 San Felipe St offers parking.
Does 5667 San Felipe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5667 San Felipe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 San Felipe St have a pool?
Yes, 5667 San Felipe St has a pool.
Does 5667 San Felipe St have accessible units?
No, 5667 San Felipe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 San Felipe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5667 San Felipe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5667 San Felipe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5667 San Felipe St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston