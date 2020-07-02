5667 San Felipe St

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33efa4d03a ---- Fantastic opportunity to lease this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with a circular driveway out front, a pool to enjoy those summer days with family and friends and a detached garage apartment perfect for in-laws at San Felipe and Chimney Rock. Nestled in the shadows of Tanglewood and just one block to Schlumberger and Marathon Oil and minutes from the Galleria. Don\'t miss out on this one, this location cannot be duplicated! **Pets will be considered on a case by case basis**