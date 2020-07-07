All apartments in Houston
5606 Turfwood Lane

5606 Turfwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Turfwood Lane, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming brick home on quiet street that backs up to walking trails and large green space. This home is very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with breakfast room, large family room with built-ins and a wet bar. The master suite has a coat and show closet plus two spacious walk in closets in the bath room. Throughout the home you will notice and abundance of large windows which allows the natural light to illuminate just about every room in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Turfwood Lane have any available units?
5606 Turfwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Turfwood Lane have?
Some of 5606 Turfwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Turfwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Turfwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Turfwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Turfwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5606 Turfwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Turfwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5606 Turfwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Turfwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Turfwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5606 Turfwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Turfwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5606 Turfwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Turfwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 Turfwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

