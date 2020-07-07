5606 Turfwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick home on quiet street that backs up to walking trails and large green space. This home is very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with breakfast room, large family room with built-ins and a wet bar. The master suite has a coat and show closet plus two spacious walk in closets in the bath room. Throughout the home you will notice and abundance of large windows which allows the natural light to illuminate just about every room in this home.