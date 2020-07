Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well-kept home recently renovated and ready for immediate move-in. Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom, wood floors throughout, HVAC, fresh paint, new appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Yard maintenance also included, never cut or pay to have the yard serviced. Walking distance from University of Houston central campus and Metro Rail. Minutes drive to Medical Center and Downtown Houston. Home is centrally located and easy access to all freeways.