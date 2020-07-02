All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:10 AM

5239 Arboles Drive

5239 Arboles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5239 Arboles Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 5239 Arboles Drive, Unit H(8). This lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath traditional town house style condo is located in Westbury Gardens, which includes a large residents only swimming pool and beautiful landscaped courtyards. Right next door is a City of Houston park with tennis courts, basketball courts, a public playground/picnic area, and a community center. Condo has recent laminate wood flooring on the stairs and the second floor, all tile downstairs and comes with a microwave, stainless steel refrigerator/electric range/dishwasher, and a stacked washer/dryer. Private fenced patio off the dining room leads to your reserved covered parking space. Easy commute to downtown/TMC/Galleria/Greenway Plaza/Rice University/Museum District. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 Arboles Drive have any available units?
5239 Arboles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 Arboles Drive have?
Some of 5239 Arboles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 Arboles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5239 Arboles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 Arboles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5239 Arboles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5239 Arboles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5239 Arboles Drive offers parking.
Does 5239 Arboles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5239 Arboles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 Arboles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5239 Arboles Drive has a pool.
Does 5239 Arboles Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5239 Arboles Drive has accessible units.
Does 5239 Arboles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 Arboles Drive has units with dishwashers.

