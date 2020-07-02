Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 5239 Arboles Drive, Unit H(8). This lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath traditional town house style condo is located in Westbury Gardens, which includes a large residents only swimming pool and beautiful landscaped courtyards. Right next door is a City of Houston park with tennis courts, basketball courts, a public playground/picnic area, and a community center. Condo has recent laminate wood flooring on the stairs and the second floor, all tile downstairs and comes with a microwave, stainless steel refrigerator/electric range/dishwasher, and a stacked washer/dryer. Private fenced patio off the dining room leads to your reserved covered parking space. Easy commute to downtown/TMC/Galleria/Greenway Plaza/Rice University/Museum District. Make this your new home today!