5106 Shadowridge Dr.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:22 PM

5106 Shadowridge Dr.

5106 Shadowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Shadowridge Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Ridgemont. Large bricked in fireplace in the living rooms and a spacious floor plan. Was just recently painted with new flooring in the bedrooms. Just minutes from the beltway, schools and shopping with a large fenced in back yard makes this home the best value around!!! Don't miss out!!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3722577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have any available units?
5106 Shadowridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5106 Shadowridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Shadowridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Shadowridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 Shadowridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 Shadowridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

