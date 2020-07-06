5106 Shadowridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Ridgemont. Large bricked in fireplace in the living rooms and a spacious floor plan. Was just recently painted with new flooring in the bedrooms. Just minutes from the beltway, schools and shopping with a large fenced in back yard makes this home the best value around!!! Don't miss out!!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3722577)