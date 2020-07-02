4736 Post Oak Timber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking pool table garage

FURNISHED - Spectacular patio home in gated community w/ serene views overlooking Buffalo Bayou. Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings & three levels w/ a loft. The elevator serves three floors. Second floor living areas feature living room, formal dining, large wet bar w/ circular glass tile & ice maker, and breakfast room which could be a game room w/ space for a pool table. Dining room has an abundance of windows w/ transoms providing wonderful natural light. Complete gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, and glass door which opens to deck area. Master bedroom on ground floor w/ fireplace, wall of glass & two beautiful built-in custom aquariums. Double glass doors lead to spacious terrace/deck. Master bath w/ air tub, oversized custom open shower w/ rain head & hand-held water features, plus two vessel sinks. Second bedroom on 3rd floor has study that could be a baby's room or a sitting room. Extra room on 4th floor is a loft type landing.