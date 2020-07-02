All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4736 Post Oak Timber Drive

4736 Post Oak Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Post Oak Timber Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
pool table
garage
FURNISHED - Spectacular patio home in gated community w/ serene views overlooking Buffalo Bayou. Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings & three levels w/ a loft. The elevator serves three floors. Second floor living areas feature living room, formal dining, large wet bar w/ circular glass tile & ice maker, and breakfast room which could be a game room w/ space for a pool table. Dining room has an abundance of windows w/ transoms providing wonderful natural light. Complete gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, and glass door which opens to deck area. Master bedroom on ground floor w/ fireplace, wall of glass & two beautiful built-in custom aquariums. Double glass doors lead to spacious terrace/deck. Master bath w/ air tub, oversized custom open shower w/ rain head & hand-held water features, plus two vessel sinks. Second bedroom on 3rd floor has study that could be a baby's room or a sitting room. Extra room on 4th floor is a loft type landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have any available units?
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have?
Some of 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive has accessible units.
Does 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 Post Oak Timber Drive has units with dishwashers.

