Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool

*Contactless showings are available now* Wonderful 2 bedrooms 1 bath home ready for immediate move-in. It has been fully renovated. It has easy access to Highway 59 making this home in many ways than one a great catch. Come check it out. This will make a perfect starter home. Be prompt as I’m sure this one will not last long. Section 8 is accepted.