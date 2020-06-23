4603 Bryant Ridge Road

Amenities

Price: $1225

Security Deposit: $1025

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1,280

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Look no further this is the home for you! Location is everything! And this lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is conveniently located off of Beltway 8 close to 288, 59, and Hobby Airport. Texas sized backyard perfect for summer cookouts & gatherings. You will not be disappointed. Submit your application today!



