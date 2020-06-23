4603 Bryant Ridge Road

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/966516?source=marketing
***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***
Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,280
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Look no further this is the home for you! Location is everything! And this lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is conveniently located off of Beltway 8 close to 288, 59, and Hobby Airport. Texas sized backyard perfect for summer cookouts & gatherings. You will not be disappointed. Submit your application today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.