Houston, TX
4431 Terrace Manor Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4431 Terrace Manor Drive

4431 Terrace Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4431 Terrace Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1450
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Take a look at this adorable 2 story home in Westway. This beauty comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! You'll adore its high ceilings and great size rooms. The living room features a fireplace to. Its kitchen has a pantry, lots of counters and cabinet space and it comes with a nook where you get a view of the patio through the sliding doors. It's located near Sam Houston Toll Rd, Close to I-10 and 290. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have any available units?
4431 Terrace Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have?
Some of 4431 Terrace Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Terrace Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Terrace Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Terrace Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Terrace Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 Terrace Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

