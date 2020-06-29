4431 Terrace Manor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1450

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Take a look at this adorable 2 story home in Westway. This beauty comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! You'll adore its high ceilings and great size rooms. The living room features a fireplace to. Its kitchen has a pantry, lots of counters and cabinet space and it comes with a nook where you get a view of the patio through the sliding doors. It's located near Sam Houston Toll Rd, Close to I-10 and 290. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.