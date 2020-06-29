4431 Terrace Manor Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1450
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: Take a look at this adorable 2 story home in Westway. This beauty comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! You'll adore its high ceilings and great size rooms. The living room features a fireplace to. Its kitchen has a pantry, lots of counters and cabinet space and it comes with a nook where you get a view of the patio through the sliding doors. It's located near Sam Houston Toll Rd, Close to I-10 and 290. Fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! APPLY TODAY!
