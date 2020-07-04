All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:53 PM

4131 Landshire Bend Drive

4131 Landshire Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Landshire Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
Great Rental available in quiet area of South East Houston. KB built One Story w/ spacious open family room; kitchen w/ Silestone counters, tile backsplash, black Energy Star Whirlpool appliances; large master bedroom features 2 closets, master bath w/ garden tub & linen closet. Fresh paint, new carpet. Subdivision features playground, good schools, and quick access to TX-8 BW & TX-288. Come see what this home can offer your Family! Currently Tenant occupied-Available 4/5/19! Pre-move in pics used.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have any available units?
4131 Landshire Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have?
Some of 4131 Landshire Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Landshire Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Landshire Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Landshire Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive has accessible units.
Does 4131 Landshire Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Landshire Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

