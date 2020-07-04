4131 Landshire Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

Great Rental available in quiet area of South East Houston. KB built One Story w/ spacious open family room; kitchen w/ Silestone counters, tile backsplash, black Energy Star Whirlpool appliances; large master bedroom features 2 closets, master bath w/ garden tub & linen closet. Fresh paint, new carpet. Subdivision features playground, good schools, and quick access to TX-8 BW & TX-288. Come see what this home can offer your Family! Currently Tenant occupied-Available 4/5/19! Pre-move in pics used.