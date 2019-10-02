4005 Dumbarton Street

Amenities

Dumbarton Street, Houston, TX 77025 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: allowed. Rare Opportunity To Lease A Charming Home On Large Wooded Lot In The Prestigious Braeswood Place Neighborhood! Easy Access To 610, Galleria, Downtown And Only 3 Miles From The Texas Medical Center. Zoned To Mark Twain Elementary, Pershing and Bellaire HS. This Rental Home Features Newly Refinished Historic Wood Floors, Desired Open Floorplan, New Windows, Large Bedrooms and A Massive Beautiful Backyard. Walk To The Neighborhood YMCA, Schools And Parks. 24 Hour Patrolled Constable Security. Ready For Move In! [ Published 26-Sep-19 / ID 3191070 ]