Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4005 Dumbarton Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

4005 Dumbarton Street

4005 Dumbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Dumbarton Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Dumbarton Street, Houston, TX 77025 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: allowed. Rare Opportunity To Lease A Charming Home On Large Wooded Lot In The Prestigious Braeswood Place Neighborhood! Easy Access To 610, Galleria, Downtown And Only 3 Miles From The Texas Medical Center. Zoned To Mark Twain Elementary, Pershing and Bellaire HS. This Rental Home Features Newly Refinished Historic Wood Floors, Desired Open Floorplan, New Windows, Large Bedrooms and A Massive Beautiful Backyard. Walk To The Neighborhood YMCA, Schools And Parks. 24 Hour Patrolled Constable Security. Ready For Move In! [ Published 26-Sep-19 / ID 3191070 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have any available units?
4005 Dumbarton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4005 Dumbarton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Dumbarton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Dumbarton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Dumbarton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street offer parking?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have a pool?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Dumbarton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Dumbarton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

