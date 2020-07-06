All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3915 Purdue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3915 Purdue Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

3915 Purdue Street

3915 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3915 Purdue Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Montclair subdivision, just minutes from TMC/Rice University/Museum District/Galleria. Inviting front porch and gorgeous wood/glass front door welcomes you into the roomy foyer, formal living/dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout except the master bedroom, large windows galore w/wood shutters. The large island kitchen has amazing counter space, abundant cabinets and a generous pantry. Cozy den w/gas log fireplace & multiple windows bringing in an enormous amount of natural light. Downstairs master suite offers a large master bath, 2 walk-in closets, tub and shower & skylights. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, 1 featuring an en-suite bath and the other 2 share a large Jack & Jill bathroom. Huge closets & a large 2nd floor game-room complete the picture. Outside you will find a peaceful garden area, covered patio, wooden deck, and a decent amount of grass space. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Purdue Street have any available units?
3915 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Purdue Street have?
Some of 3915 Purdue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Purdue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3915 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 3915 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Purdue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Purdue Street have a pool?
No, 3915 Purdue Street does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Purdue Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3915 Purdue Street has accessible units.
Does 3915 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Purdue Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln
Houston, TX 77031
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston