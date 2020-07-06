3915 Purdue Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Montclair subdivision, just minutes from TMC/Rice University/Museum District/Galleria. Inviting front porch and gorgeous wood/glass front door welcomes you into the roomy foyer, formal living/dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout except the master bedroom, large windows galore w/wood shutters. The large island kitchen has amazing counter space, abundant cabinets and a generous pantry. Cozy den w/gas log fireplace & multiple windows bringing in an enormous amount of natural light. Downstairs master suite offers a large master bath, 2 walk-in closets, tub and shower & skylights. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, 1 featuring an en-suite bath and the other 2 share a large Jack & Jill bathroom. Huge closets & a large 2nd floor game-room complete the picture. Outside you will find a peaceful garden area, covered patio, wooden deck, and a decent amount of grass space. Make this your new home today!