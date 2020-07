Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking dog park guest parking courtyard

EaDo Edge is right in the middle of Houston's fastest growing neighborhood just minutes from Downtown. The community offers guest parking, area courtyards, and dog parks. Each freestanding home showcases sleek, contemporary, designer finishes throughout. There are multiple floor plans to choose from. Some plans offer roof terraces. All plans offer balconies, open concept living, and spacious bedrooms with adjoining baths and closets.