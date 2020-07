Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a very desirable floor plan and sits on a 7400+ sqft lot. Home features tile flooring throughout, gated front entry, indoor utility room, plenty of cabinetry space in kitchen and a vaulted ceiling. Minutes away from the Texas Medical Center and NRG Stadium. Easy access to 610 and Hwy 90. Schedule your showing today. *Per Landlord request No Sec 8 Housing will be accepted*