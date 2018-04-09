3228 Bammel Lane Lane

Amenities

Sophisticated three story home in gated Upper Kirby District, Bammel Park, meticulously maintained. First class finishes Enormous open concept island kitchen/living. Butler's pantry leads to dining room that has a brick paver lined grotto. Separate wet bar near living room. Wood floors except in game room. Full service elevator, second story master with large lavish his/her baths and closets. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets; game room has a full bath and closet area. Brick patio and grassy yard area off kitchen. Private terrace off master and huge roof top deck (about 400 square ft). Large walk-in attic storage. Geo-Thermal HVAC, LOW electric bills. Hard to find three car garage. Beautiful court yard area in the center of the community. Fantastic inner loop location.