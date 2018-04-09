All apartments in Houston
3228 Bammel Lane Lane

3228 Bammel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Bammel Lane, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
garage
Sophisticated three story home in gated Upper Kirby District, Bammel Park, meticulously maintained. First class finishes Enormous open concept island kitchen/living. Butler's pantry leads to dining room that has a brick paver lined grotto. Separate wet bar near living room. Wood floors except in game room. Full service elevator, second story master with large lavish his/her baths and closets. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets; game room has a full bath and closet area. Brick patio and grassy yard area off kitchen. Private terrace off master and huge roof top deck (about 400 square ft). Large walk-in attic storage. Geo-Thermal HVAC, LOW electric bills. Hard to find three car garage. Beautiful court yard area in the center of the community. Fantastic inner loop location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

