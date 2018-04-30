All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 306 W Bell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
306 W Bell St.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

306 W Bell St.

306 West Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 West Bell Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Wonderful 3 story town home by Lovett Homes. Stunning open concept floor plan-perfect for entertaining. Gourmet granite island kitchen w/ Miele S.S. appliances, extra deep single bowl sink, double ovens, walk in pantry. Hardwoods & travertine thru-out, no carpet. Surround sound, balcony, plantation shutters, tankless H2O heater and all high end finishes.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4538139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W Bell St. have any available units?
306 W Bell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W Bell St. have?
Some of 306 W Bell St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W Bell St. currently offering any rent specials?
306 W Bell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W Bell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 W Bell St. is pet friendly.
Does 306 W Bell St. offer parking?
Yes, 306 W Bell St. offers parking.
Does 306 W Bell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 W Bell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W Bell St. have a pool?
No, 306 W Bell St. does not have a pool.
Does 306 W Bell St. have accessible units?
No, 306 W Bell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W Bell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 W Bell St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston