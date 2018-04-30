306 W Bell St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Wonderful 3 story town home by Lovett Homes. Stunning open concept floor plan-perfect for entertaining. Gourmet granite island kitchen w/ Miele S.S. appliances, extra deep single bowl sink, double ovens, walk in pantry. Hardwoods & travertine thru-out, no carpet. Surround sound, balcony, plantation shutters, tankless H2O heater and all high end finishes.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



