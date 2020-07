Amenities

(Upstairs Unit) AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! COMES WITH WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE. This duplex is conveniently located within walking to Southern Texas University and University of Houston! It is also very close to the medical center and downtown. The unit was remodeled in recent years. It offers 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, recently painted through out. Move in ready! There is off street parking. Perfect rental for anyone looking to be centrally located!!