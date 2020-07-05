All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2926 Rosemary Park Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2926 Rosemary Park Ln
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2926 Rosemary Park Ln

2926 Rosemary Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2926 Rosemary Park Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Class and privacy says it all in this Charles Martin custom home in the ever famous Royal Oaks country club community. Enjoy peace of mind with all the security and low maintenance this one has to offer including fully paved patio, flood lights, and a man guarded community gate entrance. What a difference an oversized kitchen makes with plenty of counter and cabinet space for all your cooking and entertaining needs, and a hotel-like master retreat you just have to see for yourself! Won't last!

(RLNE5587862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have any available units?
2926 Rosemary Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2926 Rosemary Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Rosemary Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Rosemary Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln offer parking?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have a pool?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Rosemary Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Rosemary Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston