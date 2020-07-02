2801 Walnut Bend Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse parking pool pool table bike storage hot tub

Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!



________________________________

Oh my goodness. Look at those views. Is that the stunning Houston downtown skyline nestled in the distance? Oh yes, yes it is. Are you saying I can lounge by the pool while I write my third best-selling semi-autobiographical spy novel while drinking my wonderful Château Cheval Blanc? Yes. Are you saying that all I have to do is reach out to you to make my apartment living dreams come true? Yes! Are you saying that by living here, I will have the opportunity to take over the world and rule it with an iron fist? Well….not exactly. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Let's just focus on getting you settled into your new apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Wood surface flooring in living spaces



Porcelain tile in bathrooms



20 ft ceilings



Granite countertops with featured built-in desk



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Pool with outdoor kitchen, spa and cabanas



Entertainment room with media wall, billiards, and gaming tables



Bike storage and repair



Pet grooming station



First class shopping nearby at CityCentre