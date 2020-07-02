All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2801 Walnut Bend Ln

2801 Walnut Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

________________________________
Oh my goodness. Look at those views. Is that the stunning Houston downtown skyline nestled in the distance? Oh yes, yes it is. Are you saying I can lounge by the pool while I write my third best-selling semi-autobiographical spy novel while drinking my wonderful Château Cheval Blanc? Yes. Are you saying that all I have to do is reach out to you to make my apartment living dreams come true? Yes! Are you saying that by living here, I will have the opportunity to take over the world and rule it with an iron fist? Well….not exactly. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Let's just focus on getting you settled into your new apartment.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood surface flooring in living spaces

Porcelain tile in bathrooms

20 ft ceilings

Granite countertops with featured built-in desk

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pool with outdoor kitchen, spa and cabanas

Entertainment room with media wall, billiards, and gaming tables

Bike storage and repair

Pet grooming station

First class shopping nearby at CityCentre

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have any available units?
2801 Walnut Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have?
Some of 2801 Walnut Bend Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Walnut Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Walnut Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Walnut Bend Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln offers parking.
Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln has a pool.
Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln has accessible units.
Does 2801 Walnut Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Walnut Bend Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

