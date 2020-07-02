2801 Walnut Bend Ln

Amenities
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!
________________________________
Oh my goodness. Look at those views. Is that the stunning Houston downtown skyline nestled in the distance? Oh yes, yes it is. Are you saying I can lounge by the pool while I write my third best-selling semi-autobiographical spy novel while drinking my wonderful Château Cheval Blanc? Yes. Are you saying that all I have to do is reach out to you to make my apartment living dreams come true? Yes! Are you saying that by living here, I will have the opportunity to take over the world and rule it with an iron fist? Well….not exactly. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Let's just focus on getting you settled into your new apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Wood surface flooring in living spaces
Porcelain tile in bathrooms
20 ft ceilings
Granite countertops with featured built-in desk
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Pool with outdoor kitchen, spa and cabanas
Entertainment room with media wall, billiards, and gaming tables
Bike storage and repair
Pet grooming station
First class shopping nearby at CityCentre