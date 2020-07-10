All apartments in Houston
2744 Briarhurst Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

2744 Briarhurst Drive

2744 Briarhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2744 Briarhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Charming, small, quiet condominium complex. Great Galleria area location. Convenient to shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Ground unit. Living room and looks out to a beautiful patio and lavishly landscaped courtyard. Updated with laminate flooring, crown molding, neutral paint colors in the master bedroom and living area. Kitchen has updated cabinets and granite counter tops, comes with appliances, clean and well maintained. Rent includes electricity, gas, water, basic cable. One assigned, covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have any available units?
2744 Briarhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have?
Some of 2744 Briarhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Briarhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Briarhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Briarhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Briarhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Briarhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Briarhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2744 Briarhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2744 Briarhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Briarhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Briarhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

