2744 Briarhurst Drive

Amenities
Charming, small, quiet condominium complex. Great Galleria area location. Convenient to shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Ground unit. Living room and looks out to a beautiful patio and lavishly landscaped courtyard. Updated with laminate flooring, crown molding, neutral paint colors in the master bedroom and living area. Kitchen has updated cabinets and granite counter tops, comes with appliances, clean and well maintained. Rent includes electricity, gas, water, basic cable. One assigned, covered parking space.