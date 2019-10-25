2601 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED and all utilities paid for rental! Located in the heart of West U, Rice University and Medical District. Minutes from the Houston zoo, Museums and NRG. It is walking distance to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that Rice village has to offer! This cozy condo will make you feel right at home, it is fully equipped with everything you need! King size bed, Plus a comfortable daybed for an additional guest or childs bed, fully equipped kitchen, tranquil gardens, pools and hot tubs. It also includes a covered parking space.