Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2601 Bellefontaine Street
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:40 PM

2601 Bellefontaine Street

2601 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Bellefontaine Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED and all utilities paid for rental! Located in the heart of West U, Rice University and Medical District. Minutes from the Houston zoo, Museums and NRG. It is walking distance to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that Rice village has to offer! This cozy condo will make you feel right at home, it is fully equipped with everything you need! King size bed, Plus a comfortable daybed for an additional guest or childs bed, fully equipped kitchen, tranquil gardens, pools and hot tubs. It also includes a covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
2601 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have?
Some of 2601 Bellefontaine Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Bellefontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Bellefontaine Street offers parking.
Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Bellefontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Bellefontaine Street has a pool.
Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 Bellefontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Bellefontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

