260 El Dorado Blvd

Amenities
Ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has new carpet. Great corner location, around corner from pool. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Has a nice fenced patio area with storage closet. Ready immediately!
Schools
Elementary School: WHITCOMB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
High School: CLEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Middle School: CLEARLAKE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
School District: 9 - Clear Creek
Property Features
Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 2
Bedroom 1 Dimensions: 14 x 11
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 14 x 1011 x 10
Bedroom 1 Level: 1st
Bedroom 2 Level: 1st
Kitchen and Dining
Microwave: Y
Range Type: Freestanding Range
Disposal: Y
Dining Room Dimensions: 14 x 10
Dining Room Level: 1st
Kitchen Dimensions: 5 x 10
Kitchen Level: 1st
Exterior and Lot Features
Road Surface Type: Street Surface: Asphalt, Concrete
Lot Size Square Feet: 582436
Note* In the showing time, Masks are MANDATORY to enter the unit and maximum of 2 persons are allowed to see the unit at a time