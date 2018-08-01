All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
260 El Dorado Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

260 El Dorado Blvd

260 El Dorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

260 El Dorado Boulevard, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has new carpet. Great corner location, around corner from pool. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Has a nice fenced patio area with storage closet. Ready immediately!
Schools
Elementary School: WHITCOMB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
High School: CLEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Middle School: CLEARLAKE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
School District: 9 - Clear Creek
Property Features
Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 2
Bedroom 1 Dimensions: 14 x 11
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 14 x 1011 x 10
Bedroom 1 Level: 1st
Bedroom 2 Level: 1st
Kitchen and Dining
Microwave: Y
Range Type: Freestanding Range
Disposal: Y
Dining Room Dimensions: 14 x 10
Dining Room Level: 1st
Kitchen Dimensions: 5 x 10
Kitchen Level: 1st
Exterior and Lot Features
Road Surface Type: Street Surface: Asphalt, Concrete
Lot Size Square Feet: 582436

Note* In the showing time, Masks are MANDATORY to enter the unit and maximum of 2 persons are allowed to see the unit at a time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 El Dorado Blvd have any available units?
260 El Dorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 El Dorado Blvd have?
Some of 260 El Dorado Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 El Dorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
260 El Dorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 El Dorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 El Dorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 260 El Dorado Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 260 El Dorado Blvd offers parking.
Does 260 El Dorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 El Dorado Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 El Dorado Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 260 El Dorado Blvd has a pool.
Does 260 El Dorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 260 El Dorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 260 El Dorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 El Dorado Blvd has units with dishwashers.

