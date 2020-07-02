All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2501 Goldsmith St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2501 Goldsmith St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2501 Goldsmith St

2501 Goldsmith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2501 Goldsmith Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is not a rental: We are seeking a responsible and communicative Home Manager for this Rice Village show home, which is for sale. A Home Manager is a partner who maintains one of our show homes and keeps it in tip-top condition for showings. In return for keeping the home show-ready, the HM enjoys a fee which is roughly half the market rate.

An ideal Home Manager is someone in a transitional period (no lease) and would like to pay less than what they are used to paying for a lifestyle they are used to living.

Learn more and apply here: https://www.showhomes.com/houston/story/being-a-home-manager-luxury-living-at-half-the-cost

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Goldsmith St have any available units?
2501 Goldsmith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2501 Goldsmith St currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Goldsmith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Goldsmith St pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St offer parking?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St have a pool?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St have accessible units?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Goldsmith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Goldsmith St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston