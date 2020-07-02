2501 Goldsmith St

Amenities

This is not a rental: We are seeking a responsible and communicative Home Manager for this Rice Village show home, which is for sale. A Home Manager is a partner who maintains one of our show homes and keeps it in tip-top condition for showings. In return for keeping the home show-ready, the HM enjoys a fee which is roughly half the market rate.



An ideal Home Manager is someone in a transitional period (no lease) and would like to pay less than what they are used to paying for a lifestyle they are used to living.



Learn more and apply here: https://www.showhomes.com/houston/story/being-a-home-manager-luxury-living-at-half-the-cost