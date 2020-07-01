All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2410 Huldy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2410 Huldy Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:42 PM

2410 Huldy Street

2410 Huldy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2410 Huldy Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Location, location, location!! This charming home is in the heart of everything inside the loop. It is perfect for a house share situation. Huge master bedroom upstairs with a further 2 good size bedrooms. Downstairs there is a second master bedroom with attached bathroom which could be used as a study if not needed as a bedroom. Gated back yard access to a huge back yard with concrete patio area. The living room, dining room and hallways are all being painted a neutral color when the tenants move out at the end of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Huldy Street have any available units?
2410 Huldy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Huldy Street have?
Some of 2410 Huldy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Huldy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Huldy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Huldy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Huldy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2410 Huldy Street offer parking?
No, 2410 Huldy Street does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Huldy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Huldy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Huldy Street have a pool?
No, 2410 Huldy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Huldy Street have accessible units?
No, 2410 Huldy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Huldy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Huldy Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston