2406 Ruth Street

Location! Location! Location! Looking for a vibrant neighborhood that continues to grow and attract new residents and business tenants...if your answer is yes, welcome home! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal living and dining rooms is located within walking distance to TSU, biking access to U of H and quick access to the museum district, downtown and medical center. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove and travertine tile. All appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Large master bedroom with double sinks and oversize walk-in closet. Additional amenities include hardwood floors, privacy fence, automatic driveway gate and garage door opener. At the end of the day, relax in the back yard on the large back porch or tend to the backyard herb garden. Yard and landscaping maintenance service included. Garage apartment not included in List Price. Option available to sublease garage apartment.