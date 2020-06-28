239 Malone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Lovely 2 Story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome centrally located. No backyard neighbors. Minutes away from Memorial Park. Easy commute to the Galleria, and Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants and pubs. Home has wood flooring in living area and bedrooms. Large living room has high ceiling, fireplace, and remote lighting. Kitchen/dining room with sliding glass door leads to a large patio area that is great for entertaining! Backyard has area with rare green space. Kitchen includes build-in microwave, Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. All bedrooms are upstairs with updated bathrooms. 2 car garage with 2 car wide driveway. Backyard has a gate that leads to an open green space, perfect for playing fetch with your dog.