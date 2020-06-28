All apartments in Houston
239 Malone Street

239 Malone Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 Malone Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome centrally located. No backyard neighbors. Minutes away from Memorial Park. Easy commute to the Galleria, and Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants and pubs. Home has wood flooring in living area and bedrooms. Large living room has high ceiling, fireplace, and remote lighting. Kitchen/dining room with sliding glass door leads to a large patio area that is great for entertaining! Backyard has area with rare green space. Kitchen includes build-in microwave, Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. All bedrooms are upstairs with updated bathrooms. 2 car garage with 2 car wide driveway. Backyard has a gate that leads to an open green space, perfect for playing fetch with your dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Malone Street have any available units?
239 Malone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Malone Street have?
Some of 239 Malone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Malone Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 Malone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Malone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Malone Street is pet friendly.
Does 239 Malone Street offer parking?
Yes, 239 Malone Street offers parking.
Does 239 Malone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Malone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Malone Street have a pool?
No, 239 Malone Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 Malone Street have accessible units?
Yes, 239 Malone Street has accessible units.
Does 239 Malone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Malone Street has units with dishwashers.

