219 W. 27th St. #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Beautiful 3-Story Home Located in the Heart of The Heights!! Home Faces Street Inside Gated Community!! 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms - 1 Bedroom Located on First Floor and Master + 1 More Bedroom located on 3rd Floor! Great amount of Closet/Storage Space Throughout! Home Features Private Nook Area that can be used as a Study! Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and All Bathrooms! Den, Kitchen Dining Area on 2nd Floor. 2 Balconies! All Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen!! Wall-Bar to Be Left for Tenants Use! Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator Included! Property also has smart lights (voice-control, or controlled via app) in many key areas including stairwells, master bedroom, dining room, kitchen, first floor hallway, etc.) Ecobee Thermostats (which are “Alexa” enabled with voice control) are on all 3 floors of property! (Tenant would have to purchase their own “Alexa” system.) 2-Car Garage! Make an appointment to this one today!!



(RLNE5885404)