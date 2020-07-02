2142 Briarglen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Text 541-406-0869



Nestled in a stunning gated community in the heart of the city, this 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath home has been graciously updated to meet today's needs. The home boasts gleaming hardwood floors, 1st-floor guest bedroom with full bath, second floor living with open concept layout and a stunning master suite. The kitchen is designed for entertaining and features marble counters, stylish open shelving, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with seating. The charming dining room is tucked off to the side and allows for seamless flow for when hosting dinner parties. Fabulous oversized windows allow natural light to stream into the elegant living room with gas log fireplace. The master retreat is cozy yet evokes refined elegance. The gorgeous master bath features dual sinks, marble counters and glass encased walk-in shower with marble surround. The home is situated in a marvelous location just a short walk to River Oaks Shopping District, parks and a broad range of dining options.