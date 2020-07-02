All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:03 AM

2142 Briarglen Dr

2142 Briarglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Briarglen Drive, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Text 541-406-0869

Nestled in a stunning gated community in the heart of the city, this 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath home has been graciously updated to meet today's needs. The home boasts gleaming hardwood floors, 1st-floor guest bedroom with full bath, second floor living with open concept layout and a stunning master suite. The kitchen is designed for entertaining and features marble counters, stylish open shelving, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with seating. The charming dining room is tucked off to the side and allows for seamless flow for when hosting dinner parties. Fabulous oversized windows allow natural light to stream into the elegant living room with gas log fireplace. The master retreat is cozy yet evokes refined elegance. The gorgeous master bath features dual sinks, marble counters and glass encased walk-in shower with marble surround. The home is situated in a marvelous location just a short walk to River Oaks Shopping District, parks and a broad range of dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Briarglen Dr have any available units?
2142 Briarglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Briarglen Dr have?
Some of 2142 Briarglen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Briarglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Briarglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Briarglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Briarglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Briarglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Briarglen Dr offers parking.
Does 2142 Briarglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Briarglen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Briarglen Dr have a pool?
No, 2142 Briarglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Briarglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2142 Briarglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Briarglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Briarglen Dr has units with dishwashers.

