2112 Harold St

Amenities
Lovely and well maintained traditional home. Upper Kirby location; walkable score is off the charts; home features a lovely courtyard to enjoy those nice evenings. Large open living area downstairs with built-ins and fireplace; solid oak flooring; large dining area; plenty of kitchen cabinets; granite counters; kitchen bar; breakfast area; wet bar with wine fridge; gas cooktop; crown molding; ceiling fans; master bedroom has its own fireplace; built-in desk area; large open master bath with dual sinks, whirlpool tub, oversized large shower and plenty of space in the walk-in closet; secondary bedroom on second floor is large with its own full bathroom; third floor features another large bedroom and full bathroom; washer/dryer (included) are on the second floor which makes doing laundry convenient; there is a garage apartment space with living area/bedroom combo and small kitchen and bath (not included in SF).