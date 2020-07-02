All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:05 AM

2112 Harold St

2112 Harold Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Lovely and well maintained traditional home. Upper Kirby location; walkable score is off the charts; home features a lovely courtyard to enjoy those nice evenings. Large open living area downstairs with built-ins and fireplace; solid oak flooring; large dining area; plenty of kitchen cabinets; granite counters; kitchen bar; breakfast area; wet bar with wine fridge; gas cooktop; crown molding; ceiling fans; master bedroom has its own fireplace; built-in desk area; large open master bath with dual sinks, whirlpool tub, oversized large shower and plenty of space in the walk-in closet; secondary bedroom on second floor is large with its own full bathroom; third floor features another large bedroom and full bathroom; washer/dryer (included) are on the second floor which makes doing laundry convenient; there is a garage apartment space with living area/bedroom combo and small kitchen and bath (not included in SF).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Harold St have any available units?
2112 Harold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Harold St have?
Some of 2112 Harold St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Harold St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Harold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Harold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Harold St is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Harold St offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Harold St offers parking.
Does 2112 Harold St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Harold St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Harold St have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Harold St has a pool.
Does 2112 Harold St have accessible units?
No, 2112 Harold St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Harold St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Harold St has units with dishwashers.

