2112 Harold St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Lovely and well maintained traditional home. Upper Kirby location; walkable score is off the charts; home features a lovely courtyard to enjoy those nice evenings. Large open living area downstairs with built-ins and fireplace; solid oak flooring; large dining area; plenty of kitchen cabinets; granite counters; kitchen bar; breakfast area; wet bar with wine fridge; gas cooktop; crown molding; ceiling fans; master bedroom has its own fireplace; built-in desk area; large open master bath with dual sinks, whirlpool tub, oversized large shower and plenty of space in the walk-in closet; secondary bedroom on second floor is large with its own full bathroom; third floor features another large bedroom and full bathroom; washer/dryer (included) are on the second floor which makes doing laundry convenient; there is a garage apartment space with living area/bedroom combo and small kitchen and bath (not included in SF).