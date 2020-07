Amenities

in unit laundry range oven refrigerator

Great location! Close to good eateries, schools, med center and down town. Quaint upper 1 bedroom with hardwoods except in the kitchen, 1 car space , stove, refrigerator , washer and dryer on first floor. Owner pays water and gas., washer and dryer on first floor. Owner is requiring good credit and first month security. Unit is ready for you. Come and see your new place!