20 W Broad Oaks Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:37 PM

20 W Broad Oaks Drive

20 West Broad Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 West Broad Oaks Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Fantastic Tangelwood executive home with generous living areas, two downstairs master bedrooms and a sparkling pool. Home features gleaming wood floors through out the first floor, granite countertops, and a wall of windows on the north side overlooking the pool. Great split level floorplan has two masters downstairs and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have their own en-suite bath. Plenty of parking and a great location near all the action. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have any available units?
20 W Broad Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have?
Some of 20 W Broad Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 W Broad Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 W Broad Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 W Broad Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive has accessible units.
Does 20 W Broad Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 W Broad Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

