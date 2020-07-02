20 W Broad Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Fantastic Tangelwood executive home with generous living areas, two downstairs master bedrooms and a sparkling pool. Home features gleaming wood floors through out the first floor, granite countertops, and a wall of windows on the north side overlooking the pool. Great split level floorplan has two masters downstairs and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have their own en-suite bath. Plenty of parking and a great location near all the action. Schedule your appointment today!