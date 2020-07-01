All apartments in Houston
19404 Fulton Avenue

19404 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

19404 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77076
Northside - Northline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Vintage/Modern best describes this updated centrally located property. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back usable balconies. The kitchen is a cooks kitchen with gas range, pull out cart with a chopping block top, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, Brita water filter pitcher, blender and lots of pots and pans. Comfortable L-shaped sofa and chairs, 52 inch Samsung Smart TV, wi-fi, Netflix, Sling TV, with Roku are included. Bedrooms both have new queen size beds with designer bedding and walk-in closets. Full-size washer/dryer are included. Limited access to the back yard is available. There is 1 car parking on the property and street parking available. Owner lives less than a mile from property and is available to make sure your stay is comfortable and enjoyable.

Neighborhood
This is a highly desirable neighborhood whose central location make it perfect to enjoy walking to local resturants and coffee shops or, for an under $10 Uber ride, to Downtown, River Walk, The Pearl,The Quarry, or for slightly more, to the airport. There is bus service 1/2 block from property. There is easy access to the three major atreries (I-35, US 281, I-10) to easily get to favorites - Fiesta Texas, Sea World and LaCantera. On the intellectual side, Trinity and Incarnate Word Universities are extremely close with free lectures available.

If you have time, there are several small towns within an hour to an hour and a half drive: Boerne, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and the LBJ ranch.

Once per month cleaning of bathroom, kitchen and dusting of floors is included.

House Rules
PLEASE NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO LOUD MUSIC AND NO PARTIES.
PROPERTY IS PRIVATELY OWNED: THE OWNER IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES THAT OCCUR ON THE PREMESIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19404 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
19404 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19404 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 19404 Fulton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19404 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19404 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19404 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19404 Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 19404 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19404 Fulton Avenue offers parking.
Does 19404 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19404 Fulton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19404 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 19404 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19404 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19404 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19404 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19404 Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

