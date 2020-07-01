19404 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

Vintage/Modern best describes this updated centrally located property. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back usable balconies. The kitchen is a cooks kitchen with gas range, pull out cart with a chopping block top, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, Brita water filter pitcher, blender and lots of pots and pans. Comfortable L-shaped sofa and chairs, 52 inch Samsung Smart TV, wi-fi, Netflix, Sling TV, with Roku are included. Bedrooms both have new queen size beds with designer bedding and walk-in closets. Full-size washer/dryer are included. Limited access to the back yard is available. There is 1 car parking on the property and street parking available. Owner lives less than a mile from property and is available to make sure your stay is comfortable and enjoyable.



Neighborhood

This is a highly desirable neighborhood whose central location make it perfect to enjoy walking to local resturants and coffee shops or, for an under $10 Uber ride, to Downtown, River Walk, The Pearl,The Quarry, or for slightly more, to the airport. There is bus service 1/2 block from property. There is easy access to the three major atreries (I-35, US 281, I-10) to easily get to favorites - Fiesta Texas, Sea World and LaCantera. On the intellectual side, Trinity and Incarnate Word Universities are extremely close with free lectures available.



If you have time, there are several small towns within an hour to an hour and a half drive: Boerne, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and the LBJ ranch.



Once per month cleaning of bathroom, kitchen and dusting of floors is included.



House Rules

PLEASE NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO LOUD MUSIC AND NO PARTIES.

PROPERTY IS PRIVATELY OWNED: THE OWNER IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES THAT OCCUR ON THE PREMESIS