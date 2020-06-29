All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1905 Holcombe Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1905 Holcombe Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Holcombe Blvd

1905 Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Medical Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1905 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
Houston's new way of modern living in the Med Center has now arrived.

With captivating architecture and interior design, it will exceed your luxurious desires.

The unique sophistication can be seen throughout the inviting community. From the upscale amenities to the modern finishes, this incredible place poses a contemporary standpoint for Houston living.

Tech-savvy features and upscale amenities, including a rooftop infinity edge pool and a full-service spa with an on-site massage therapist.

Located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, you'll be able to enjoy the outdoors with direct access to the Buffalo Bayou trails and be steps away from Hermann Park. You are also minutes from the museum district, shopping and upscale restaurants.

Community Amenities:
-Infinity-edge Pool with Private Cabanas
-3,000 sq. ft. Fitness & Workout Club
-Outdoor Kitchen, Grills & Fire Pits
-Yoga Studio & Outdoor Yoga Terrace
-Massage Room
-Cyber Cafe
-Media Lounge
-Entertainment Room
-Conference Room
-Onsite Massage Therapist & Spa
-Resident Lounge & Party Room
-Dog Park
-Indoor bike storage and repair shop
-Direct access gate to Buffalo Bayou running trails
-Sports Lawn with outdoor games
-Resident Services including Valet and Concierge
-Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
-Electric Charging Stations

*Fair - Good credit
*No broken leases or evictions
*Clean criminal record

*Income Requirement of at least 3 x rent, Corporate Housing Available, Credit Check, Co-Signers Accepted

Call or Text us (832 477 1775)(832 477 2667)

Thedford Group
Buy - Sell - Lease

https://terrythedford.exprealty.com

Visit us! 2100 W Loop South, Suite 842, Houston, TX 77056

Follow Thedford Group on Facebook and Instagram!

(RLNE4709988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have any available units?
1905 Holcombe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have?
Some of 1905 Holcombe Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Holcombe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Holcombe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Holcombe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Holcombe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Holcombe Blvd offers parking.
Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Holcombe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Holcombe Blvd has a pool.
Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1905 Holcombe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Holcombe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Holcombe Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston