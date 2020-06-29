1905 Holcombe Blvd

Amenities

Houston's new way of modern living in the Med Center has now arrived.



With captivating architecture and interior design, it will exceed your luxurious desires.



The unique sophistication can be seen throughout the inviting community. From the upscale amenities to the modern finishes, this incredible place poses a contemporary standpoint for Houston living.



Tech-savvy features and upscale amenities, including a rooftop infinity edge pool and a full-service spa with an on-site massage therapist.



Located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, you'll be able to enjoy the outdoors with direct access to the Buffalo Bayou trails and be steps away from Hermann Park. You are also minutes from the museum district, shopping and upscale restaurants.



Community Amenities:

-Infinity-edge Pool with Private Cabanas

-3,000 sq. ft. Fitness & Workout Club

-Outdoor Kitchen, Grills & Fire Pits

-Yoga Studio & Outdoor Yoga Terrace

-Massage Room

-Cyber Cafe

-Media Lounge

-Entertainment Room

-Conference Room

-Onsite Massage Therapist & Spa

-Resident Lounge & Party Room

-Dog Park

-Indoor bike storage and repair shop

-Direct access gate to Buffalo Bayou running trails

-Sports Lawn with outdoor games

-Resident Services including Valet and Concierge

-Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

-Electric Charging Stations



*Fair - Good credit

*No broken leases or evictions

*Clean criminal record



*Income Requirement of at least 3 x rent, Corporate Housing Available, Credit Check, Co-Signers Accepted



