1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:38 AM

1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334

1860 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1860 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Apartment, move in ready now! - Must see! Classic, two bedrooms, one bath condominium, 2nd-floor living. This home features fresh paint, brand new carpet and all the little details that are sure to fit your every need! Central AC and Heat! The living room featuring a beautiful fireplace is open to the kitchen. Stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. Washer and dryer included. Fridge included. No pets.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have any available units?
1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have?
Some of 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 is pet friendly.
Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 offer parking?
No, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 does not offer parking.
Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have a pool?
No, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 does not have a pool.
Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have accessible units?
No, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334 does not have units with dishwashers.

