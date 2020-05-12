1860 White Oak Dr Apt 334

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace carpet

Two Bedroom Apartment, move in ready now! - Must see! Classic, two bedrooms, one bath condominium, 2nd-floor living. This home features fresh paint, brand new carpet and all the little details that are sure to fit your every need! Central AC and Heat! The living room featuring a beautiful fireplace is open to the kitchen. Stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. Washer and dryer included. Fridge included. No pets.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



No Pets Allowed



