Amenities

in unit laundry garage game room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Location! Two bedroom, Two Bathroom with an open Game Room/ Sitting Area, close to downtown. Top of the line fridge, washer and dryer all included with the rental. House will be emptied and cleaned prior to tenant's move in. Update 01/31/19: House has recently been emptied and some of the vacant pictures are posted as well. Price reduced.