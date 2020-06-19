1622 Hollow Hook Road, Houston, TX 77080 Spring Branch West
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home with walnut wood floors throughout. This property in one of the top areas in town and is also available Section 8. You will love this home. Call 832-541-3796 any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 Hollow Hook Road have any available units?
1622 Hollow Hook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
What amenities does 1622 Hollow Hook Road have?
Some of 1622 Hollow Hook Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Hollow Hook Road currently offering any rent specials?
