All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1511 ROCKIN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1511 ROCKIN Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:25 PM

1511 ROCKIN Drive

1511 Rockin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1511 Rockin Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal is a MUST SEE! Upon entry you are greeted by a gorgeous family room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, a tile-fronted fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, back patio access and a stunning wet bar with stone backsplash, built-in shelving and cabinets, accent lighting and built-in wine storage! Between the family room and kitchen is a formal dining area perfect for entertaining guests! Whipping up your favorite recipes is a real treat in the lovely kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the huge master suite complete with a vaulted ceiling, back patio access and a bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile flooring, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving to help keep things organized! The home also has a sizable backyard with two patio areas, both of which have built-in pergolas! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have any available units?
1511 ROCKIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have?
Some of 1511 ROCKIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 ROCKIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 ROCKIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 ROCKIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 ROCKIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 ROCKIN Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 ROCKIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have a pool?
No, 1511 ROCKIN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1511 ROCKIN Drive has accessible units.
Does 1511 ROCKIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 ROCKIN Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston