1511 ROCKIN Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal is a MUST SEE! Upon entry you are greeted by a gorgeous family room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, a tile-fronted fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, back patio access and a stunning wet bar with stone backsplash, built-in shelving and cabinets, accent lighting and built-in wine storage! Between the family room and kitchen is a formal dining area perfect for entertaining guests! Whipping up your favorite recipes is a real treat in the lovely kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the huge master suite complete with a vaulted ceiling, back patio access and a bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile flooring, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving to help keep things organized! The home also has a sizable backyard with two patio areas, both of which have built-in pergolas! Don't miss out!