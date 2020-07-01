14842 La Quinta Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - COMPLETELY REMODELED 2017 5 large bed 3/1 bath, 2 car detached garage, beautiful bathrooms, new electric & plumbing, CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH COLONIAL FRONTAGE IN THORNWOOD, one of the largest homes with over 3400 sf, open floor plan, private lot, no back neighbors,enter through lead glass doors to a beautiful circular stairs, crystal chandelier, engineered wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen & bathrooms with beautiful tile & sinks, SS appliances, under mounted lights, refrigerator. Convenient to Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail. Zoned to sought after Spring Branch Schools. Enjoy easy Access to I10, Sam Houston Toll Road, Memorial City Mall, Town & Country Mall & Memorial Herman Hospital