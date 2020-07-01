All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
14842 La Quinta Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:43 AM

14842 La Quinta Lane

14842 La Quinta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14842 La Quinta Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - COMPLETELY REMODELED 2017 5 large bed 3/1 bath, 2 car detached garage, beautiful bathrooms, new electric & plumbing, CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH COLONIAL FRONTAGE IN THORNWOOD, one of the largest homes with over 3400 sf, open floor plan, private lot, no back neighbors,enter through lead glass doors to a beautiful circular stairs, crystal chandelier, engineered wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen & bathrooms with beautiful tile & sinks, SS appliances, under mounted lights, refrigerator. Convenient to Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail. Zoned to sought after Spring Branch Schools. Enjoy easy Access to I10, Sam Houston Toll Road, Memorial City Mall, Town & Country Mall & Memorial Herman Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14842 La Quinta Lane have any available units?
14842 La Quinta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14842 La Quinta Lane have?
Some of 14842 La Quinta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14842 La Quinta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14842 La Quinta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14842 La Quinta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14842 La Quinta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14842 La Quinta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14842 La Quinta Lane offers parking.
Does 14842 La Quinta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14842 La Quinta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14842 La Quinta Lane have a pool?
No, 14842 La Quinta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14842 La Quinta Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14842 La Quinta Lane has accessible units.
Does 14842 La Quinta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14842 La Quinta Lane has units with dishwashers.

