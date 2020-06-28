All apartments in Houston
14611 Wressell Drive

14611 Wressell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14611 Wressell Drive, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful lease home located on a nature reserve on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This home has a ton of updates. Split open floor-plan w/high ceilings and crown molding through-out. Beautiful tile, travertine & wood floors. Carpet in all the bedrooms. Enjoy family nights in the family room that offers slate tile fireplace. Kitchen offers corian counters, a huge island cook-top and plenty of cabinet space. Study w/french doors. Huge master bedroom and master bath offers large jetted tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Garage has extra storage space and attic decking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14611 Wressell Drive have any available units?
14611 Wressell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14611 Wressell Drive have?
Some of 14611 Wressell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14611 Wressell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14611 Wressell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14611 Wressell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14611 Wressell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14611 Wressell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14611 Wressell Drive offers parking.
Does 14611 Wressell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14611 Wressell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14611 Wressell Drive have a pool?
No, 14611 Wressell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14611 Wressell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14611 Wressell Drive has accessible units.
Does 14611 Wressell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14611 Wressell Drive has units with dishwashers.

