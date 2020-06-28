14611 Wressell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful lease home located on a nature reserve on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This home has a ton of updates. Split open floor-plan w/high ceilings and crown molding through-out. Beautiful tile, travertine & wood floors. Carpet in all the bedrooms. Enjoy family nights in the family room that offers slate tile fireplace. Kitchen offers corian counters, a huge island cook-top and plenty of cabinet space. Study w/french doors. Huge master bedroom and master bath offers large jetted tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Garage has extra storage space and attic decking.