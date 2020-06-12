14606 Oxwick Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming family home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac street in summerwood. No back neighbors providing much privacy. Very clean two story home with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Gameroom upstairs. Master suite downstairs with large master bath and separate shower. Formal dining room. Many great features with extended garage, high ceilings, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, pantry, loads of cabinets, upgraded fixtures and hardware. Excellent humble schools. Close to generation park and beltway 8. Schedule an appointment today