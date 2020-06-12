All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14606 Oxwick Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14606 Oxwick Circle
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

14606 Oxwick Circle

14606 Oxwick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14606 Oxwick Circle, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming family home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac street in summerwood. No back neighbors providing much privacy. Very clean two story home with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Gameroom upstairs. Master suite downstairs with large master bath and separate shower. Formal dining room. Many great features with extended garage, high ceilings, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, pantry, loads of cabinets, upgraded fixtures and hardware. Excellent humble schools. Close to generation park and beltway 8. Schedule an appointment today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 Oxwick Circle have any available units?
14606 Oxwick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14606 Oxwick Circle have?
Some of 14606 Oxwick Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 Oxwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14606 Oxwick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 Oxwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14606 Oxwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14606 Oxwick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14606 Oxwick Circle offers parking.
Does 14606 Oxwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14606 Oxwick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 Oxwick Circle have a pool?
No, 14606 Oxwick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14606 Oxwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 14606 Oxwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 Oxwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14606 Oxwick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston