All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13211 Parkway Meadows Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:13 PM

13211 Parkway Meadows Drive

13211 Parkway Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13211 Parkway Meadows Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gated Community in the Energy Corridor blocks from The Village School. Lakes & Amazing Club House with Pool! Stone Elevation on a Cul De Sac Lot! Grand Entry with Tall Custom Mahogany Entry Door! Amazing Two Story Sweeping Iron Stairway! Gorgeous Wood Floor in Study, Family Rm, Formal Dining, Kitchen,Casual Dining,Master Bedrm & Upstairs Game Rm! Tall French Glass Doors opens to Home Office! Two Story Dramatic Formal Dining Rm! Huge Family Rm W/Custom Corner Fireplace, Walls of Windows-Family Rm flows into the Gourmet Kitchen & Casual Dining! Gourmet Kitchen Features Tall Custom Beautiful Cabinets, Stainless Steel Built in Appliances, Side By Side Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Range, Double Ovens, Under-Mount & Above Mount Lighting, Mosaic Glass Back-Splash, Granite Counters, Eat In Island W/Under-Mount Sink & Walk In Pantry! Huge Master Suite W/Luxurious Master Bathrm W/Granite Counters, Deep Soaker Tub,& Shower! Guest Bedrom Down & Guest Bedrm Up with Full Bathrms! No Flooding!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have any available units?
13211 Parkway Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have?
Some of 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Parkway Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive has accessible units.
Does 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13211 Parkway Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston