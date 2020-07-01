13211 Parkway Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool

Gated Community in the Energy Corridor blocks from The Village School. Lakes & Amazing Club House with Pool! Stone Elevation on a Cul De Sac Lot! Grand Entry with Tall Custom Mahogany Entry Door! Amazing Two Story Sweeping Iron Stairway! Gorgeous Wood Floor in Study, Family Rm, Formal Dining, Kitchen,Casual Dining,Master Bedrm & Upstairs Game Rm! Tall French Glass Doors opens to Home Office! Two Story Dramatic Formal Dining Rm! Huge Family Rm W/Custom Corner Fireplace, Walls of Windows-Family Rm flows into the Gourmet Kitchen & Casual Dining! Gourmet Kitchen Features Tall Custom Beautiful Cabinets, Stainless Steel Built in Appliances, Side By Side Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Range, Double Ovens, Under-Mount & Above Mount Lighting, Mosaic Glass Back-Splash, Granite Counters, Eat In Island W/Under-Mount Sink & Walk In Pantry! Huge Master Suite W/Luxurious Master Bathrm W/Granite Counters, Deep Soaker Tub,& Shower! Guest Bedrom Down & Guest Bedrm Up with Full Bathrms! No Flooding!